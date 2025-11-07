PDP State Chairmen urge delegates to go ahead with planning for Convention

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party at a meeting in Abuja on Thursday ratified the decision of the party leadership to go ahead with the plans for the elective national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan.

The forum, therefore, urged the delegates to the convention to intensify mobilisation for their candidates for different positions.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting held at the Bauchi State Government Lodge in Abuja yesterday, the chairman of the forum, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, who is the chairman of Edo PDP, pledged support for the leadership of the party and the National Working Committee (NWC) under the chairmanship of Amb. Ilya Damagum.

The forum disassociates itself from the Abdulrahman Mohammed acting chairmanship but recognises only Amb—Damagun as the National Chairman.

The body insisted that the PDP is one indivisible body and does not recognise any other group claiming the party’s leadership.

The forum commended the ex parte order issued by Justice Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, which gave the PDP the nod to conduct the national convention.

“This is courageous, and it has paved the way for us to go ahead with the national convention.

“We, therefore, urged all delegates to go ahead in planning to support their candidates for various elective positions,” he said.

He also urged party members not to be deterred, as the national convention will be held in Ibadan as rescheduled.

Aziegbemi noted that the forum decided to enforce party discipline at various levels of party administration and has therefore mandated all state chairmen to implement discipline to restore sanity to the party.

The forum commended the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT for constituting a reconciliation committee to bring together all aggrieved members towards achieving a seamless national convention.