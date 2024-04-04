PDP stakeholders passes vote of confidence on Gov Oborewori, Onyeme, Izeze

By Nosa Àkenzua

In the spirit of Easter celebration, the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, on Wednesday celebrated with leaders and party faithful of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, of Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The celebration, which took place at the Oginibo residence of Comrade Izeze, was attended by PDP members from other Ughievwen communities; those from Ewu and Olomu kingdoms were also present during the celebration.

Political leaders and party faithful from Oginibo thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointing an illustrious son of the community as Commissioner for Works, Highways and Urban roads, in the person of Comrade Izeze.

Highlight of the event was the vote of implicit confidence passed on Gov. Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo and Comrade Izeze.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence on the governor, Chief Andrew Desi who is Oginibo’s top PDP leader, commended the governor for the way his M.O.R.E Agenda was impacting positively on the lives of Deltans, describing his administration as one with a human face.

Comrade Izeze, in his speech, thanked the people for coming to celebrate Easter Sunday with him, stating further that the administration of Gov. Oborevwori was committed to transforming Delta State in a way never seen before.

He once again thanked Gov. Oborevwori for the privilege given to him to serve in his administration, stating further that he would work tirelessly as Commissioner for Works, Highways and Urban Roads in achieving the purpose of the governor’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

The PDP Chairman of Ughelli South, Hon. Michael Oshetigho, commended Comrade Izeze for being a pillar of strength to PDP members in Oginibo and Ughelli South, adding that he and other leaders of the PDP at the Local Government level were proud of him.

Hon. Oshetigho went on to commend Gov. Oborevwori for appointing Comrade Izeze as Commissioner for Works, Highways and Urban roads, stating further that, he had no doubt in his mind that Izeze he would help in driving the M.O.R.E Agenda of the governor, as Deltans were already feeling the impact of his office.