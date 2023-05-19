PDP stakeholders back retention of Adamawa SSG by Gov Fintiri

By Tom Garba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Adamawa North local government area have thrown their weights behind continuous service of the Secretary to the State Government, Mallam Bashir Ahmed in the administration of Governor Umar Fintiri.

The Daily Times recalled that a few days ago the media was agog with a demand by some people in Jimeta, Yola North local government area of the state who called on the State Governor to sideline the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Bashir Ahmed over alleged non- charlatan attitude.

But their agitation seems to fall on deaf ears as PDP stakeholders in Yola North, the SSG’s immediate constituency issued a press statement distancing themselves from any purported call to remove Bashir.

Alhaji Mohammadu Kawu Wandala who is the Chairman Yola North PDP Stakeholder Forum in the press statement called on the general public to be wary of those feeding on theb party’s feud.

The stakeholders forum also called on the media to desist from amplifying the lies of suspending the SSG because they never do so.

According to them, they have not organized a meeting to sack anyone and does not have any intention of doing that.

“The Forum has no issue with the SSG and therefore cannot request the Governor to sideline him.

“The Forum request the sponsors of the crisis to personally confront their anticipated enemies without involving the respected PDP stakeholders forum,”the statement read

While calling on the residents of Jimeta, to give maximum support to the Governor of the State, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to continue his urban renewal mandate project, they asked the people to be careful of those cashing on crisis to survive.