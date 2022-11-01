PDP slams Tinubu over visit to Faosranti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, for visiting the former leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Naija News reported on Sunday that the former Afenifere leader and elders of the organisation had endorsed Tinubu’s presidential ambition during a meeting at Fasoranti’s residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

However, the likes of the acting Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and the Secretary-General of the group, Sola Ebiseni, were absent from the meeting.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbndiyan, said Tinubu resorted to ethnic politics in an attempt to divert the attention of the public from his plagiarised policy document.

Ologbondiyan stated that the APC candidate can’t buy the Southwest region with dollars just the way he allegedly procured the ruling party’s Presidential ticket, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He said the people of the Southwest will hold Tinubu responsible for the problems in the past seven years, after admitting that he helped install the Muhammadu Buhari government.

He said: “Tinubu ought to know that he cannot sway or buy the South West or any other part of the country the way he procured the APC Presidential ticket; a ticket that has been compared to the Zimbabwean dollar.

“The handlers of the APC Presidential candidate should know that the South West, like other sections of the country, is holding Tinubu directly responsible for the woes the nation has been passing through in the last seven and half years of the APC administration, an administration Asiwaju Tinubu confessed to having helped installed.”

