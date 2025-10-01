PDP sets up caretaker committees for Cross River, Akwa Ibom chapters

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the constitution of caretaker committees to oversee the affairs of its Cross River and Akwa Ibom State chapters.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the move was in line with the party’s constitution (as amended in 2017).

The development follows controversies over the conduct of congresses in Cross River.

While acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, had informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 25 of the postponement of congresses in Cross River, Plateau, and Kebbi States, the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in a separate letter, insisted that the Cross River congress would hold on September 27.

Although some persons reportedly gathered in Calabar on that date, Ologunagba clarified that no congress took place.

According to him, the decision to appoint a caretaker committee in Cross River was necessary as the tenure of the State Executive Committee, elected four years ago, had expired.

“The Caretaker Committee is to manage the affairs of the Party in Cross River State from Wednesday, October 1, 2025, for a period not exceeding three months, or until such a time a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State,” Ologunagba said.

The committee is chaired by Bassey Eko Ewa with Bassey Joseph as acting secretary. Other members include Joe Ekpe Edet, Udie Mike, Lynne Bassey, Etim Okon, Ankot Cohbom, Ofana Raphael Odo, Onun Inyang Unoh, Ebaye Akunjom, Godswill Obindim, Edem Ekong, Raymond Abo, Moses Bisuakefe, Agabi Dominic Oko, Walter Nandi Esom, Ekpo Asuquo, and Victor Erig Takon.

Similarly, the NWC announced the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom State Executive Committee and approved a caretaker team to steer the chapter’s affairs.

The Akwa Ibom committee is chaired by Igwat Umoren, with Harrison Ekpo as deputy chairman and Borono Bassey as secretary. Other members include Bar. Ewa Okpo (Publicity Secretary), Emman Mbong (Organising Secretary), Aniekan Asuquo (Youth Leader), Mary Silvia Abara (Woman Leader), Barr. Enoch Enoch (Legal Adviser), alongside several others.

Ologunagba urged party leaders and members in both states to remain united.

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States to continue to work together for the progress of the Party,” he said.