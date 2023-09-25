PDP reacts to fire incident at supreme court, makes demands

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a “full-scale” investigation into the fire incident at the Supreme Court complex on Monday morning.

In a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP described the fire outbreak as “suspicious” and expressed concern over the possibility of arson.

According to the party, it ”is worried over the fire outbreak especially given heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties especially with regard to high profile electoral cases including the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it.”

The PDP also called on the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court and to assure Nigerians of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the Court.

The statement reads in full:

September 25, 2023

Press Statement

S/Court Fire Incident Suspicious – @OfficialPDPNig

… Demands Full Scale Investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is alarmed by the fire incident at the Supreme Court, describing it as suspicious.

The PDP is worried over the fire outbreak especially given heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties especially with regard to high profile electoral cases including the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it.

Our Party demands for an immediate full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak with the view to unraveling the circumstances or possible sabotage in the incident.

The PDP insists that the outcome of the investigation should be made public unlike those of previous fire incidents in various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies which were characteristically swept under the carpet by the All Progressives Congress (APC) @OfficialAPCNg administrations.

While calling on the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court, the PDP also demands that Nigerians must be assured of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the Court especially at this critical time.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

Recall that the Supreme Court confirmed that the fire that broke out in the morning was caused by an electrical fault in one of the chambers of the court.

Festus Akande, the Supreme Court’s spokesperson, said the fire started around 7:30 a.m. and was brought under control within minutes. He added that only a few books and stationery were damaged and that documents pertaining to cases in the court, including the Presidential Election Petition appeal, remain intact.

READ ALSO: Shun youths who believe education is a scam

“The fire will not disrupt the operations of the Apex Court,” Akande said.

The Supreme Court is the highest court in Nigeria and has the final say on all legal matters. It will give judgment on the petitions by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) against the election of Bola Tinubu as president.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com