PDP raises alarm of allege planned attack on it guber candidate in Zamfara

By Idibia Gabriel

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara State, has accused the state governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle of a planned violent attack on the entourage of the PDP Gubernatorial candidate, Alh. Lawal Dare anytime he embarked on campaigns, the state publicity secretary, Abba Bello Oando, has alleged.

” They are planning to lunch their ill-conceived ulterior motive by using hired thugs and the State Government-owned Anti-thuggery unit to cause bodily harm to our teeming supporters during campaign rallies, especially in the State Capital, Gusau, and Tsafe town, respectively.

“Their plan is aimed at causing chaos and confusion which will disrupt our activities and depress our followers and well-wishers, and to as well, further escalate the security situation in the State,” PDP alleged.

This was disclosed in press statement issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Abba Bello Oando, and made available to our reporter at the weekend in Kaduna.

In the statement, PDP also alleged that hardly a day will pass without killing someone by bandits or their cohorts due to the negligence and lack of political will by the Government of the day in the state.

The party however, noted that despite all the ugly development that has led to the loss of lives and property in the state, it decided to engage in do-or-die electioneering without minding the direct negative effects it has on the lives of the people, instead of the State Government to put an end to the unwanted situation.

“They have also specifically, identified some prominent party leaders and individuals as primary target of attacks. Such individuals are; His Excellency, Dr. Dauda Lawal ; Mal. Wadatau Madawaki; Alh. Salihu Maibuhu Gummi; Alh. Rabiu Ilili Bakura; Alh. Garba Bisu; Alh. Abubakar Bargaja Gummi; Alh. Musa Mallaha; Alh. Muktar Muhammad Lugga; Alh. Aliyu Ikra Bilbis; to mention but some.

” It is on record that some of our legally established campaign offices and vehicles have been destroyed and vandalized by the APC thugs under the instruction of Governor Bello Matawalle. Notable among them are those situated in Talata-Mafara, Zurmi, and Shinkafi local government areas.

“We would like to use this medium to call on our peace-loving supporters to remain calm and resolute by not taking the law into their hands.

“It may interest you to note that we have officially notified President Muhammadu Buhari and all the relevant security agencies in the country, including the Inspector General of the Police about the planned violent attacks on the PDP members. to be executed by some hired political thugs and the State-owned Anti-thuggery Unit.

“The People’s Democratic Party will remain resolute and firm in ensuring that we secure and sanitize Zamfara State from the hands of the present selfish leaders”, it stated.

The Publicity Secretary also explained that they reliably got the information through the party’s secretariat through intelligence gathering.

