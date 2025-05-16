PDP queries ex -Gov Lalong over N2.1bn Jos Terminus market demolition

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has demanded explanation into how the former Governor, Simon Lalong spent N2.1 billion in demolishing the burnt Jos Terminus Market.

The PDP said figures for the demolition did not align with the records on ground as documented.

The party said if Lalong did not come up with an explanation, it would leave the PDP with no choice than to launch a formal investigation into the misappropriated funds.

It would be recalled that the Jos Terminus market was burnt by hoodlums over 2 decades ago during the hit of crisis in the State.

In 2020, the Lalong administration demolished the burnt structure in line with rebuilding the market based on building engineering advice.

During the demolition, it was a mini event with journalists present and Lalong told the gathering that the demolition gulped N2.1b.

Onlookers wondered what would cost N2.1b to demolish a structure.

However, during his recent visit to the makeshift market arena that was gutted with fire last month, Lalong made a statement that was in conflict with the statement made by the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Mutfwang during his visit to sympathize with the victims of the inferno, had said he will relocate the market to another part of the State.

Responding to Lalong however, the PDP said they were surprised at his utterance which they viewed as comic.

According to a statement issued by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Jonathan Amandem, on Wednesday, said: “The PDP is surprised at the comic public display by the former captain of the failed APC administration in Plateau State, Hon Simon Bako Lalong, while addressing traders at the recently burnt Terminus Market and the resolve of the people’s Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to rebuild the market in a strategic location at Mararaban Jama’a”.

“The PDP deems it fit to school the failed captain of the rescue team, who could not bury his head in shame for the setback his clueless administration, marked by wastage, mismanagement of public resources, lack of capacity to work with constructive advisers, and zero innovation, has brought untold consequences on the Plateau people.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rationale behind the rebuilding of the market in a new location aligns with the vision for the rapid development of Plateau State, led by a visionary leader of our great party, the PDP, His Excellency, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang”.

“The PDP hereby calls on the former governor to account for the reported N2.1bn his administration used for the demolition of the Jos main market.

“The party demands accountability regarding how the funds were utilised, how rods were sold, and where the accruals went.

“The people of Plateau need satisfactory answers. Otherwise, an unavoidable formal investigation into the matter will ensue,” the statement reads”.

Our correspondent reports that Lalong was governor of Plateau State between 2015 and 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, and after his tenure, he contested for Plateau South Senate and lost but the Court of Appeal later declared him winner, a mandate which the Plateau people called “stolen mandate”.