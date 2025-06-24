PDP: Publicity Secretary comments on INEC unauthorized says Damagum

By Tunde Opalana

Crack in the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remain widened as the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagum denounces statements made by the National Publicity Secretary,,.Hon.Debo Ologunagba on the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the party’s scheduled 100th National Executive Committee meeting.

Damagum on Monday said the statement by the spokesperson was unauthorized.

Recall that Ologunagba during an interactive session with the media in Abuja on Sunday condemned what was described as meddlesomeness of INEC in the internal affairs of the party.

The spokesperson clearly stated that the electoral body cannot stop the coming NEC meeting as it has no basis to do so.

Oligunagba cited party constitution and extant electoral laws which he said forbid INEC to dabble into internal affairs of the PDP.

However, in a manner that depicts lack of unity in the National Working Committee of the party, the acting National Chairman countered the spokesperson.

Damagum in a statement said “my attention, as the Ag. National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been drawn to a recent press interactions comments made by our National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, concerning the Party’s scheduled 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the purported position of the Party regarding communications from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Let me clearly and unequivocally state that the comment by Hon. Debo Ologunagba was made without the authority or approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party.

“The comments was made prematurely and without due consultation, especially in light of the fact that a meeting has already been scheduled for Teusday, 24th June 2025 between the party leaders, stakeholder, the Ag. National Chairman of PDP and the Chairman of INEC to address the concerns raised in the letter sent to our Party.

“It is shocking and unfortunate that such a sensitive matter was addressed publicly without recourse to establish internal processes or the leadership of the Party. In my capacity as the Ag. National Chairman, I wish to make it categorically clear that the views

expressed by Hon. Ologunagba in that press interactions are entirely his personal opinions and do not represent the official position of the PDP.”

Blaming the NPS for a repeated mistakes, Damagum said “regrettably, this is not the first time that Hon. Ologunagba has acted unilaterally, disregarding the collective decision-making structures of the Party.

“While the Party remains committed to defending its internal autonomy and resisting undue interference from external forces, it must do so in a responsible and unified manner. Our strength lies in our unity, discipline, and adherence to due process.”

He said the PDP remains committed to conducting its 100th NEC meeting in accordance with constitutional provisions and democratic norms.

“However, we will do so with collective consensus and proper coordination, not through the lens of personal posturing.

“We appreciate the support and vigilance of all party faithful and assure the public that the leadership of the PDP is fully engaged in resolving this matter responsibly and transparently,” he said.