PDP promises end to insecurity, pains inflicted by APC government in Niger State

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) promised to bring to and end senseless killings through banditry, insurgency and other forms of insecurity in Niger State if Nigerians voted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as next president of the country.

The party said a PDP government under Atiku and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa will wipe the tears of the people and end pains being suffered as a result of insensitivity and misrule by the All Progressives Congress (APC) of President Muhammadu Buhari in the past eight years.

Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council and the Director General, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, respectively, among other party chieftains addressed PDP supporters at the presidential campaign rally held in Minna, Niger State capital on Saturday.

Atiku said it is the fervent of the party that God should bring peace to Niger State.

He said “you know that only PDP can bring peace to Niger. When PDP was in power from 1999 to 2015 was there insecurity in Niger? We want to assure you that if you return PDP we will eliminate insecurity in Niger.

“We appeal to you to return PDP for improved security, development and other things in Niger and the country at large.”

Promising resuscitation of the Baro Port, he said “we also assure you that the Baro Port that the PDP first constructed before you demanded for change,will be revived. Now have you seen the change? What did the change brought? Insecurity, hardship and economic meltdown.

“I want to remind the people of Niger, most of the schools, universities, roads and hospitals, let’s assume you voted for APC. Have you not seen the difference? Now is time for another change.”

The national chairman, Dr. Ayu said despite the huge potential of the Niger State which is the biggest state by landmass in Nigeria, with beautiful land, a lot of water resources, energy resources and high concentration of mineral resources, it is unfortunately that under the APC, “Niger State is almost the headquarter of poverty. It is also the headquarters of insecurity.”

Ayu said “at some point, 10 of the local government in Niger State were occupied by bandits, yet we have a government that promised that it will give you change, it will give you security, it will give you development.

“I just want to tell my good people of Niger state that it is time to come back home. Come back to your party, vote for your party from state assembly to National Assembly, to governor Kintigi and above all return Nigeria back to the path of progress. The only way that can be done is when you come out in mass with your PVC and vote for Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa.

The national chairman expressed joy that defected members are returning to the party stressing that “today you have convinced even those who ran away from the party to come back. Today I am happy and proud to welcome back to the party, His Excellency Ambassador Ahmed Musa Ibeto, former Deputy governor, former Ambassador of Nigeria to South Africa.

” In addition to that, we welcome back Engr. Yahaya Bin Dauda, former ADC to the gubernatorial candidate, Hon. John Bahago, Hon. Ibrahim Ebo, Alhaji Idris Abubakar and also Mr. John Tamaha, Alh. Haliru Gwara.”

On why the people of Niger State need to return PDP to power, vice presidential candidate, Okowa said APC government

has done a great damage to Nigeria in the last eight years.

“The APC government brought poverty to us, they brought insecurity to us, they have divided Nigeria and that is not what we want as a people.

PDP has brought a father, a man who is humble, a man who is ready to care for you, a man who is ready to love all Nigerians, a man who does not care whether you are a Muslim or a Christian, he is ready to attend to your needs and that is Atiku Abubakar.

“We are very convinced that he is able to unit Nigeria again.

We are very convinced that he is able to work with all, particularly the security agencies to make sure that we have peace in this country again.

We are very convinced that he is able to make our industries to grow, so that the youths of this country can have jobs again.

We are very convinced that he is able to make sure that youths will be able to have meaningful education and that is what we want in this nation,” said Okowa.

