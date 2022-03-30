PDP Presidency: Am more qualified than Atiku, Saraki, Wike, Tambuwal, others says Anakwenze

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze has said that he is more qualified than other aspirants willing to fly PDP flag in the 2023 presidential election.

He said being a new entrant in politics will not in any way limit his chances of getting the party’s ticket amidst tested hands in politics who are already in the race

Dr. Anakwenze picked his nomination forms on Monday at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja.

When asked how confident he was in winning the party’s presidential primary, a successful medical doctor said “I am ten times more qualified than many of them or all of them combined and I will tell you why.

“Since I came out of school, I employed 4,000 men in my company in America, 90% of them are whites from Chinese and India. We provide health care for California. I am trained in business, I can run gas company, oil company, refineries. I am very experienced in business, I am a trained doctor, I have other companies and I work well with the different groups in America.

“So in terms of experience, they don’t have much experience than me. Infact, medical doctors are the highest paid workers in America, that is if you can manage them and there’s nothing you cannot manage.

“My idea is superior to all these people combined and I am more experienced and more qualified in education than them. I have three certificates- PhD in Medicine, Masters in Public Health and Masters in Business Administration.

“Tell them to bring their certificate to compare. Tell them to show me what they have built for themselves and run other than just getting a job, sitting down and collecting salary. What have they built for themselves? I will rebuild Nigeria using the young people”.

Speaking on his mission in the race, the aspirant said what he want for the country is true democracy and freedom for all Nigerians and Africans.

“We will promote good politics, not religious politics but politics that will lift Nigeria, African people, black woman, to be one of the top countries in the whole world.

“We want every ethnic group to feel they have a stake in the future of the country. We want leadership based on ability to work hard and fairness, accountability, they should know that they’re working for public trust.

“We envision a Nigeria where every ethnic groups will have a sense of belonging and not marginalized, where the governed have trust in the governance and the governance truly believe they can vote.

“Our vision is for one united Nigeria, irrespective of where you are from, my presidency will involve everybody from every tribe, every religion, there’ll be no discrimination”, he said.

