PDP presents INEC governorship nomination forms to Melaye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented the nomination forms from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to its governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

Naija News reports that the PDP National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, presented the INEC nomination forms to Melaye at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

The former Kogi West Senator was accompanied to the PDP headquarters by some of his supporters and aides who were singing and dancing.

Earlier, Melaye had met with a former Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Chief Patrick Adaba, at his residence in Abuja, following his emergence as the Kogi PDP governorship candidate.

Recall that the former senator was on Sunday, April 16, 2023, declared the winner of the PDP governorship primary election in Kogi state.

Melaye secured 313 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Idoko Ilonah, who got 124 votes.

Former governor of Kaduna and Chairman of the PDP’s Electoral Committee for the Kogi governorship primary, Ahmed Makarfi, announced the result on Sunday.

Melaye will face Ahmed Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the governorship election scheduled to take place on November 11.

