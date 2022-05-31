PDP presents Certificate of Return to Atiku Wednesday

Ahead of the next 2022 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will present a certificate of return to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who emerged last weekend as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Tuesday, invited all party stakeholders.

The statement partly read, “the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) invites all our governors, governorship candidates, presidential aspirants, members of the Board of Trustees, members of the National Assembly, all other candidates of the party and all critical stakeholders to the special ceremony of the presentation of certificate of return to our presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

“It is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, by Noon at NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.”

