PDP Patriots backs Damagun’s NWC

A group, the PDP Patriots has thrown its weight the Ilya Damagum led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party amidst the polarisation of the organ of the party.

Irked by the ugly development in the last 36 hours after a federal high court in Abuja stopped the planned national convention of the party, the Patriots described the unfolding development as unfortunate and dismay.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Dr. Mike Ometi on behalf of the group lamented what it called the untoward behaviour of some of our leaders.

Passing a vote of confidence on the NWC led by Ambassador Ilya Damagum, the Patriots said “we wish to put on record that, on this day, being November 3, 2025, we, the POP Patriots, hereby affirm our total support and loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, as espoused by the PDP founding fathers on the pedestal of peace, inclusivity, fairness, and justice, in line with the provisions of the party constitution.”

The Patriot also place on record it’s unalloyed solidarity with the leadership of Ambassador Iliya Damagum-led National Working Committee and all those patriots and democrats who have remained consistent and are working assiduously to rescue and restore the party to its once buoyant state and status.

“Meanwhile, we note with dismay the attitude and behaviour of some people elected under the platform of the party who have chosen to defect with the mandate of the people to unpopular domains in their respective states and constituencies. This action clearly betrays democracy and its pillars in Nigeria, as well as the fortunes and aspirations of the people.

“However, we wish to caution those who are wavering not to denigrate the PDP. Instead, they should find other reasons to explain their actions, which are mostly personal and unrelated to happenings within the party. They know the truth; they should say the truth in order to be set free by their conscience.

“We wish to assure our leaders that feelers from the grassroots still indicate massive support for the party and its philosophy. They have chosen the path of honour — to remain within and repair what is faulty, rather than abandon the task of nation-building through democracy and party reform.”

The Patriots commended Justice Obiora Egwuatu for being a shining example of judicial integrity in recent times by restraining the Speaker of the House of Representatives from further recognising Mr Abubakar Suleiman Gumi as a member representing Gumi/Suru/Kyukuyum Federal Constituency, following his defection from the PDP to the APC.

“The court rightly explained the immorality and unconstitutionality of the conduct of the erstwhile lawmaker, who illegally transferred the votes of the electorate from the PDP to another party unlawfully. We believe that such interpretation of our laws will strengthen democracy and the rule of law, and this should be commended by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

“Consequently, justice is rooted in public confidence. The moment there is a public perception of secrecy or unfairness regarding a judge or a set of judges in the discharge of their functions, it erodes public confidence. Therefore, as a judge, when your judgements become predictable, you should be worried.

“Today, there are a few judges whose questionable judicial pedigree makes it such that, when matters come before them, the outcome is known even before judgment is delivered. Such perceptions are inimical to the administration of justice,” said Omeri.

On the ruling by Justice Omotosho concerning the convention of the party earlier slated for the 15th and 16th of November 2025 in Ibadan, the Patriots stated unequivocally that “there are some judges whose names, whenever mentioned in relation to any case before them, people can nearly predict the outcome based on their antecedents and rumoured allegiances. Therefore, we are not shocked at the outcome of the court ruling because it followed a similar pattern.”

The group unequivocally dissociate itself from the “so-called suspended members of the party who inadvertently claimed to be acting National Chairman of the party.”

It argued that “this was done without consultation, and the defendants in the case unashamedly converted themselves to plaintiffs in a case they sought to prosecute in the interest of members of the party nationwide. In addition, they invaded the party headquarters, promoting thuggery and attempting to take over the party unlawfully.

“In this regard, we call on members of the PDP Board of Trustees, who are the custodians and conscience of the party, to, as a matter of urgency, step in and find a lasting and remedial solution to the current affairs of the party.

“However, we call on the international community not only to save Christians in Nigeria but also to save democracy from anti-democratic forces and retrogressive elements. We also appeal to President Bola Tinubu to rise to the occasion and defend our democratic tenets and freedoms in Nigeria,” said Omeri.