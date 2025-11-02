PDP NWC suspends Wike’s ally Anyanwu, national legal adviser Ajibade

The national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Samuel Anyanwu, the national secretary, and Kamaldeen Ajibade, the national legal adviser.

The party also suspended Okechukwu Osuoha, deputy legal adviser, and Umaru Bature, national organising secretary.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, announced the suspension during a press conference on Saturday, adding that the decision followed an emergency meeting of the NWC in Abuja.

He said the suspension will last for an initial period of one month, and that the officials have been referred to a disciplinary committee.

“During this period of the suspension, they cease to function in their respective capacities,” Ologunagba said.

He said Setonji Koshoedo, the deputy national secretary, would serve as acting national secretary, while “the deputy legal adviser would act in Ajibade’s stead,” despite Osuoha’s suspension.

The suspensions escalate the party’s internal crisis as it prepares for its national convention slated for November 15 and 16.

Recently, Anyanwu, an ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, accused the party of “forging his signature” on letters informing INEC of the planned convention, a claim the NWC denied.

During a court case on October 14, the suspended legal adviser, Ajibade, clashed with Umar Damagum, PDP national chairman, over “who holds the authority to appoint lawyers for the party.”

The tense situation forced the judge to stand down proceedings and direct the two party leaders to “put their house in order.”

The suspensions come a day after a federal high court in Abuja stopped the planned convention.

James Omotosho, the presiding judge, said the party “failed to hold valid state congresses.” He also ruled that notices signed by the chairman without the national secretary’s (Anyanwu’s) co-signature were “invalid” and a “breach of the law”.

The court consequently barred INEC from “receiving, publishing, or recognising any outcome” from the proposed convention.