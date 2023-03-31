PDP: NWC reverses suspension of Fayose, Anyim, Shema

…reviews decision on Ortom

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reversed suspension of chieftains which include former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyom Pius Anyim, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Katsina, Ibrahim Shema, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar from Benue State and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (from Zamfara State.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP) at its first meeting under the leadership of Ambassador Umar Damagum as acting chairman on Thursday, took the decision while extensively discussi g recent developments in the party.

National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said at the meeting, the NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive party in the overall interest of its teeming members and Nigerians in general.

“Consequent upon the above, the NWC reverses the referral of the Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the Party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)”, he said.

The NWC charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in the PDP at this critical time.

He said “the PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our Party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”