PDP NWC issues directive on Intra-Party litigations

By Tunde Opalana

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 578th meeting on Tuesday, thoroughly reviewed the state of the party and directed that all pending Intra-Party litigations across the country should be withdrawn forthwith.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba , National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement yesterday said the decision of the NWC is pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (1)(l) of the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation in the Party.

READ ALSO: Makinde presents N434.2bn 2024 Budget of Economic..

“The NWC urges all Party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic Party.

“Also, the NWC considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director General of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI). The successful candidate will be announced in due course,” the statement read.