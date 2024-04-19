PDP NEC: Intrigues as Damagum survives, hangs on till August

…NEC approves time table for state congresses

By Tunde Opalana

Contrary to expected tension, the 98th meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ended peacefully on Thursday evening.

As against expected sacking of the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, the NEC extended the time frame to open discussion on Damagum till August this year.

Despite the rancor-free meeting, the Daily Times can authoritatively confirm that the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, carried the day by stemming the impeachment tide against Damagum.

Outcome of meetings of the PDP Governors’ Forum and that of the National Caucus on Wednesday paved the way for Damagum’s retention.

But the Board of Trustees (BoT) at its meeting early on Thursday presented a different front by outrightly. saying that Damagum has overstayed in office in acting capacity.

The BoT chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara at the 77th meeting of the Board said provisions of the PDP Constitution though was clear on how to fill the vacant position of the national chairman pursuant section 35 (5) (a-g) but being tactically not activated to avoid litigation.

READ ALSO: 2024 NBA Betting Trends & Playoffs Odds Analysis

The NEC however, resolved to maintain the status quo and even pass a vote of confidence on the NWC.

In the communique read after the meeting by the spokesperson of the party, Him. Debo Ologunagba, the NEC commended all the organs of the party for their collective resilience, steadfastness and commitment towards the unity, stability and sustenance of PDP despite daunting challenges.

The highest decision making body also commented members of the PDP, with particular reference to the youths and women for their courage “in resisting the antics of the divisive and anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC), especially, its desperation to emasculate the opposition and foist a one-Party State on our nation.”

He said: “NEC charges all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and indeed all members of the PDP to close ranks, put aside every personal or group interests and work together in the overall effort to reposition and return the PDP to power at the center in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“Consequently, NEC received and approved the Timetable for Party Congresses across the country.

“NEC also approved the Reconstitution of the Party Disciplinary and Reconciliation Committees to further ensure the stability of the Party.

Similarly, NEC approved the extension of the life of the Party Constitution Amendment Committee to allow it to receive new amendment proposals for inclusion in its deliberation and final report for consideration by NEC.

“NEC commended the efforts of the National Working Committee in its effort towards rebranding the Party including the new look PDP Logo which is widely accepted by Party members and Nigerians in general.

“NEC charges all Party members to continue to work together for the success of the PDP for the benefit of Nigerians and sustenance of Democracy in our country.”

“NEC expresses concern over the ill-implemented policies of the insensitive APC administration, leading to worsening insecurity, harrowing economic hardship, soaring unemployment rate, high cost of food and other necessities of life with pervading misery and despondency across the country”.

Dissecting some national issues, he said the NEC expressed serious apprehensions over the spate of acts of terrorism and violence including the escalated cases of mindless killings, mass abduction of innocent Nigerians and marauding of communities in various parts of the country.

According to the communique, “NEC condemns the insensitivity, nonchalance, incompetence and arrogance in failure of the APC administration which continues to conduct itself in a manner that shows that it has no iota of interest or commitment towards the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“NEC also condemns the creeping totalitarianism and tendencies towards a One-Party State which is inimical to the peace, stability and corporate existence of our nation as well as the development of Democracy and good governance in the country.

“NEC, after due consideration demands that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should urgently convene a special National Security Council meeting to proffer a holistic solution and measures to curb the disturbing insecurity with its attendant negative consequences on our national life.

“NEC also demands that President Tinubu should immediately rejig his Economic Team to bring in persons of proven integrity and competence without bias and vested interest to assist in repositioning the economy.

“NEC further demands that the Federal Government should review all policies and programmes which are stifling the economy with a suffocating effect on the lives of citizens; including the increase in price of fuel without cushioning measures, hike in electricity tariff, increased taxation and implementation of adverse fiscal policies.”

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, praised the ability of the internal mechanism of the PDP to resolve the crisis.

The Bauchi State governor said: “You can see there was no dissension and rancour. It was planned that the party will have an implosion. PDP is more than that, we have gone beyond all these idiosyncrasies.

“This party is a united party that is guided by experience and constitutionality. There were a lot of permutations and mischievous thinking outside there. But we looked at all the issues and we worked along our guidelines and constitution. There is no problem or dissension among members.”

On the plot to elect a new chairman from North Central, Gov. Mohammed said: “In the next two months we will see a lot of activities. Leadership is a responsibility.

“We said in September we would have come out from our congresses. We will look at the issue of leadership and look at the issue of our constitution where it will be. And we will do it with no rancour.”

The acting National Chairman, who answered questions on how he survived the impeachment plot, said: “This is not a matter of life and death. I am still an elected member of this NEC.

“Even If I revert to deputy national chairman, I’m still a member of NWC. The issue of surviving or not does not emerge.”

More than 80 percent of 353 members of the NEC attended the meeting which includes the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, former Vice President Nnamadi Sambo, several past governors, lawmakers and ministers, as well as serving federal lawmakers.

However, there was heavy security within and around the adjourning streets to the Wadata secretariat of the party.

Hired praise- singers carrying placards with various inscriptions and other supporters were kept away from vicinity of the secretariat by stern looking security operatives composed of men of the Department of State Security, Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps that blocked routes to the secretariat with vehicles.

To ensure adequate security, the FCT police commissioner, Bennett Igwe visited the PDP secretariat and even briefly entered the NEC hall venue of the meeting before the commencement.