PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Effah-Attoe dies

By Tunde Opalana

The National Working Committee (NWC) and indeed the entire Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family expressed utterly devastation over the death of their National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe.

The party said PDP and the nation have lost one of her best and brightest compatriots in person of Prof. Effah-Attoe whose death is a huge blow not only to her family but also to the PDP, the academic community, the people of Cross River State and indeed the nation.

National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba in a statement Sunday night said “Prof. Effah-Attoe was very brilliant, towering and magnificent in all spheres, but yet lived an exceptionally humble, pleasant, sociable, gracious, compassionate and loving life. She touched lives in many positive ways and made pivotal contributions towards the growth and development of our Nation.

“She was a dedicated teacher, politician, author and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth; fought for justice, equity and fairness and gave her energy, passion and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria.

“Over the years, as Commissioner for Education and later Commissioner for Information and Culture in Cross River State, member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, member of Governing Board of several Cross River State and Federal Government Agencies and Programmes; a University Professor and one of the most decorated scholars in Nigeria, she distinguished herself as an amazon with extraordinary intellectual capacity for leadership and national service.

“As the National Woman Leader of our great Party, she brought in an uncommon intellectual aptitude into Party administration especially in mobilizing women for greater participation in politics and governance.”

The PDP said it will always remember her tireless contributions alongside other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen the party in the build-up to the 2023 general elections in line with the mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation from misrule.

According to the PDP, Prof Effah-Attoe’s death has left a huge vacuum in the party but members will take solace in the fact that she lived a devout Christian life, triumphed in her chosen path and left indelible marks in the service of the nation and humanity.

The PDP commiserated with her immediate family, the people of Ikun in Biase Local Governnment Area of Cross River State, the academic community, the Cross River State chapter of the PDP and the people of Cross River State.

