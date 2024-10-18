PDP mourns victims of Jigawa tanker explosion, calls for inquest

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deeply sorrows over the tragic petrol tanker explosion that resulted in the death of over 150 Nigerians with many injured in Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Thursday said this is another sad commentary on the wave of calamitous events that have befallen the nation as a result of worsening infrastructure, economic hardship and social disorientation in the last nine years.

He said the party is saddened that innocent and heavily deprived Nigerians especially our youths and bread winners of families continue to bear the ugly brunt of misgovernance in our country.

The PDP called on the Federal Government “to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the explosion and put urgent measures to ensure safer transportation so as to prevent the recurrence of such sad incidents in our country.”

The party commended the efforts and courage of the police, firefighters and other Nigerians who helped to put off the fire and rescued some of the victims.

It as well commiserated with the Government and people of Jigawa State and prays to God to grant speedy recovery to the injured and fortitude to the families of the deceased at this trying time.