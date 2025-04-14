PDP members reach consensus on Wike’s expulsion – CP-PDP

By Tunde Opalana

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) claimed the days of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Barr. Nyesom Wike are numbered in the party as his expulsion plot reached advanced stage.

The body said memoranda have been received and completed by party members from across the wards, local government, state and national levels.

Barr. Obinna Nwachukwu, Protem National Coordinator of CP-PDP disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the CP-PDP announced that at the end of the collation of the memoranda on Sunday 13th of April 2025, “party members across all the levels have come to the consensus that Barr. Nyesom Wike should be summarily expelled from the party having openly aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and publicly declared to work for the victory of the APC in the 2026 FCT Council Election and the 2027 Presidential election.”

He said by their submissions, members of the party “hold that Barr. Wike’s cross-party alignment as well as his unrelenting outbursts, threats and hauling of insults on the party and its organs are in violation of Sections 10(6), 57 and 58 of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) for which he should be expelled under Section 59 of the PDP Constitution.”

The position of party members, he added, is in consonant with the sustained stand of the CP-PDP in its desire to ensure sanity in the party.

“It must be noted that fundamental to the survival and success of a political party like the PDP is in its capacity to implement the aspiration of majority of members, which is the only way to reassure the voting population and the general public of the seriousness of the party to effectively propagate public support for electoral victory.

“Against this backdrop the CP-PDP calls on all Organs of the party and the PDP Governors’ Forum, being the most influential body in the party to summarily give force to this desire of the majority of the members and free the party from the stranglehold of individuals who parade, speak and act as if they own the PDP.

“The party must save itself from the influence and subterranean control of such individuals by dealingi decisively with all contestations relating to the office of the National Secretary particularly with regard to the expressed desires and demands of majority of the members of the party as already pronounced by the National Working Committee (NWC), the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“The NWC should further instill discipline in the party by sanctioning all members that have aligned with the APC and the Minister of the FCT to undermine the PDP.

“As a body of patriotic members of the PDP, the CP-PDP restates its commitment towards the stability, success and growth of the PDP and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria,” the statement read.