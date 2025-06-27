PDP, LP leaders absent as INEC parleys political parties

By Tunde Opalana

Both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) were not represented as leadership of political parties in the country met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at a quarterly consultative meeting held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Chairmen and secretaries of many of the registered parties including Dr. Sbdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were present at the meeting chaired by INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Absence of PDP representatives at the meeting could not be disconnected from the festering crisis that has polarized even the National Working Committee of the party.

At the front burner of problems bedeviling the party is that of ambiguity in the occupant of PDP’s National Secretary seat.

Until Wednesday, three persons have been named in the secretaryship tussle. Senator Samuel Anyanwu was rejected by the South East caucus of the party in favour of Him. Sunday Ude- Okoye, which necessitated the approval of the deputy national secretary, Arc. Setonji Koshedo in acting capacity.

In a twist of event, the acting National Chairman, Amb. Ilya Damagum at a press conference Wednesday retracted by accepting Anyanwu as party’s scribe but later in the day, other members of the NWC denounced him, insisting that Anyanwu remained out of office.

The Labour Party on the other hand had been engrossed in leadership crisis which led to the suspension of Julius Abure and endorsement of Senator Nenadi Usman as acting National Chairman.

At the meeting, INEC chairman, Prof Yakubu announced Saturday, 16th August 2025, as the date for a new round of bye-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states of the federation.

He said the Commission has also approved the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which will begin in Anambra State on July 8, 2025, and continue nationwide later in August.

According to him, the bye-elections are necessitated by vacancies in two Senatorial Districts of Anambra South and Edo Central, five Federal Constituencies, and nine State Assembly seats, stemming from deaths, resignations, and legal disputes.

A total of 3,553,659 registered voters across 32 Local Government Areas, 356 Wards, and 6,987 Polling Units will participate in the polls. To manage this electoral undertaking, INEC will deploy 30,451 officials.

He noted that, despite the declaration of vacancies, elections will not hold in two constituencies, Khana II in Rivers State due to the state of emergency, and Talata Mafara South in Zamfara State, where a legal challenge is ongoing.

The Commission will, however, conduct two outstanding court-ordered rerun elections in Enugu South I (Enugu State) and Ghari/Tsanyawa (Kano State), which had previously been disrupted by violence. These reruns will be held concurrently with the bye-elections on August 16.

The timeline for party primaries is tight, with primaries scheduled to hold between July 17 and 21. The nomination portal will open on July 22 at 9:00 a.m. and close on July 26 at 6:00 p.m., while campaigns are expected to commence on August 2 and end at midnight on August 14.