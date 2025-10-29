PDP lost Zamfara lawmakers to  APC 

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday officially received Honorable Maharazu Salisu Faru, representing the Maradun 2 State constituency of the House of Assembly, who recently decamped from the PDP.

The ceremony, which was held amidst a large crowd at the APC Secretariat in Gusau, was chaired by the Chairman of the party in the state, Honourable Tukur Umar Danfulani and also saw the joining of all the five ward chairmen of Faru/Magami ward Hon. Ahmad Lawal (Sarkin Samari), Gidan Goga Ward, Hon. Sanusi Ahmad Liman, Tsibiri Ward, Hon. Lawal Mohammed, Kaya Ward, Shingi Dan- Abu, Janbako and the ex-officio, Alhaji Salisu Dodo Faru, along with hundreds of their supporters from the constituency.

Hon. Maharazu Salisu Faru said his decision to dump his former party, PDP and join the opposition APC among others is governor Dauda Lawal’s fairlure to address all the campaign promises he made, ranging from insecurity which is the main reason people voted for him but now, he shows no concern to the plight of his constituents.

He further said that his constituency is not recognised or given any attention, and that the government has failed to treat PDP members of his constituency with justice and fairness.

Hon. Maharazu explained that his constituents were totally sidelined by the Dauda Lawal government, which failed to meet the expectations of his supporters for genuine change. Unfortunately, things are going from bad to worse

There is no fairness in Dauda’s administration, as only favoured PDP members and members of his cabal are reaping the dividends of democracy.

For these reasons, I decided to join Matawalle and Abdulaziz Yari, and together with all the party executives in my constituency as well as my supporters.

He lamented that the PDP is now characterised by crises at all levels, which explains why many governors elected on its platform are exiting to the APC alongside multitudes of their supporters.

Making his speech the PDP ex-officio of Maradun Local government, Alhaji Salisu Dodo said PDP is dead in Maradun 2 constituency and Dauda is an accidental politician that lacks direction, querrying, how can a government abandon those who campaigned day and night without any concerns.

He assured that many PDP chieftains will join the APC in the coming days.

Alhaji Salisu Dodo commended the Minister of State for Defence for keeping in touch with the grassroots, which clearly shows how APC and its leaders, Senator Abdulaziz Yari and others, are taking care of their party members.

He further said that by 2027, PDP will be a walkover due to the party’s immature politics.

Speaking on behalf of the 5 PDP ward chairmen, Hon. Ahmad Lawal (Sarkin Samari) said they decided to join Honourable Maharazu Salisu into APC because he is their most responsive leader and the only one taking care of the party in Maradun 2 constituency.

Welcoming, Hon. Maharazu Salisu Faru Hon. Danfulani noted with appreciation that the APC has continued to receive reputable and distinguished personalities even though it is not the ruling party in the state.

He said this is a testimony of the fact that more people are having more confidence in APC at the national level and in its exemplary leadership in the state.

Danfulani further stated that the success of the party in the state is strongly credited to the effort of its leaders especially former governors Bello Mohammed Matawalle now Minister of State for Defence and Distinguished Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar for their drive in sustaining an unmatched unity and welfare of the members throughout the state.

He thanked the duo and all the other leaders of the party for ensuring the oneness of the APC, noting that it is an indication that the APC will certainly make an unchallenged comeback in 2027.

The Chairman also assured all the new entrants that, as usual, they will be treated equally with all other members.

Other personalities at the occasion included former APC State Chairman Hon. Lawal M. Liman, State Secretary of the party, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu member representing Kaura Namoda South, Alh Bashir Idris Ataka, Welfare Secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Publicity Secretary, Former Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Allah Kabiru Balarabe, Alh Babangida Abubakar Turnuku and former Gusau Local government Chairman, Engr Babangida Abdullahi among others.