PDP lawyers mull suing Wike for defaming arry leaders – CP-PDP

…says FCT minister crossed red line by attacking NWC

By Tunde Opalana

Body of lawyers who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP have concluded plans to drag the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike to court for defaming party leadership.

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) which disclosed in a statement on Sunday said with the weekend outburst of Wike against leadership of the PDP particularly members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the former governor of Rivers State has crossed the red line and needed to be reprimanded.

The body quipped Wike for his constant tirade against the PDP, “the latest being his recent media outburst where he dared the PDP leadership and contemptuously described the National Working Committee (NWC) as “stupid”.

Barr Obinna Nwachukwu, Protem National Coordinator CP-PDP in the statement demanded that Wike be expelled from PDP.

Nwachukwu said “after cataloguing Chief Wike’s demarketing utterances and actions which are having damaging effect on our party, including disparaging the PDP leadership, declaring loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and openly endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, the CP-PDP restates its demand to the NWC to sanitize and save the party by expelling the FCT minister as a member of the PDP

“Chief Wike has pitched tents with the APC government; he has not been demonstrating the desired loyalty, allegiance and respect expected of a member to the PDP and its organs; his utterances and actions as a member of the PDP are destroying our party and there is a limit to which such should be allowed if the PDP must survive.

“This statement by the CP-PDP therefore serves as an open letter to the NWC and all other Organs of our party to immediately take disciplinary action against the FCT minister or this Conference will be left with no other option than to declare him a persona non-grata to PDP offices, meetings and functions across the country. He should leave the PDP alone and declare for the APC where he is already a government official.

“Moreover, our body of lawyers, as members of the PDP, are already compiling materials to approach a court for redress against the Minister for defaming our party.

“The CP-PDP advices the FCT Minister to beware of Hubris. He should desist from further attacks on our party as the Conference will not hesitate to take on him head-to-head in the defense of our party and nation’s democracy.”

The CP-PDP reassured all PDP members and Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to defending and rebuilding our party for the task ahead.