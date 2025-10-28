PDP: Lamido Threatens Court Action For Shutting Him Out Of Nat’ Chairmanship Race, Turaki  Submits Form 

Uncertainty continues to trail the national convention of the Peoples Party, PDP as an aspirant for the position of national chairman, Sule Lamido threatens to stop the elective convention with court action.

The PDP scheduled the National convention to hold in Ibadan between November 15 and 16 this year.

The former governor of Jigawa State accused leadership of the party of a deliberate plot to scheme him out of the race by blocking his chances of obtaining mom nation form..

Lamido who stormed the PDP Wadata Plaza headquarters on Monday morning was disappointed as the party failed to sell the national chairmanship nomination form to him, a situation he said left him wondering how many nomination firms were printed by the party.

Lamido who addressed journalists at the party’s headquarters said ‘Well, first, let me be very, very clear. You see, PDP is a family of wonderful Nigerians, who share a similar commitment to Nigeria and democracy. So, coming here is like coming home, to the family. There’s nothing new about it.

“Secondly, because we are now going into a convention, and by the party’s constitution, sales of forms are normally at the party headquarters, I came here to purchase my own form. That’s why I’m here.

‘Well, I went to the office of the National Organizing Secretary, which is normally the office where the forms are sold, and the office was locked. I think it was officially locked, you know, because of his own position.

‘So, I met him with the Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu. I said; Look, I’m here to buy the form.

“Both of them said they had no idea where the forms are, not even how they were printed or the kind of forms they are. They had no idea where they were being sold.

“So, I found it a bit weird that the custodian of the system, who is the National Organising Secretary, is also being locked out because I’m coming in. So, they may not be able to go into the office.

“I went to the National Secretary of the Party, and the two of them were there. They said: Look, we have no idea what is happening about the party nomination, sales of the form, or even how they are printed, or the kind of forms.” So, I’m now stranded”, he said.

Asked what he will do, if he was unable to get the form, the former Governor said, “If I don’t get the form, I’ll go to court. Simple”.

He described as unacceptable, the endorsement of former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Kabiru Taminu Turaki, SAN, as the Northern consensus candidate for the National Chairmanship position of PDP.

He said “Consensus? If there are consultations, there can be consensus. But if there are no consultations, then we are not united on board. I mean, the zone where I came from, we never met.

“We were supposed to meet on Wednesday (last week),

and the Governor of Zamfara state booked a hall at Transcorp Hilton for us from the Northwest to meet and came up with some kind of understanding. But to pre-empt our meeting, they fixed a meeting for Tuesday. So, we never met. The zone never met. That’s the problem. But it’s not the last one.”

However, later in the day, Turaki at the party’s presidential campaign office, Legacy House in Mautama area of Abuja submitted his nomination form for the position