PDP Knocks NWC

The Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the party’s National Working Committee to listen to former governor, Sule Lamido.

Recall that the NWC had accused Lamido of trying to cause division in the party over his statement on the crisis in Rivers State.

However, speaking on Friday via a statement by Secretary of the Jigawa PDP, Isah Bello, the party insisted that Lamido simply showed his genuine and sincere concerns over the situation.

Bello condemned the NWC rebuttal, adding that it is disrespectful to release such a statement, considering that Lamido is a founding father of the party.

They insisted that claims of the former governor working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a joke taken too far.

The statement read, “We have noticed with dismay the imbroglio that is unfolding in the Rivers State PDP and the polity in general over the past few weeks.

“We have also followed with keen interest development that led to the opportunistic intervention of President Tìnubu in the name of resolving the dispute.

“It was on this note that our leader, Dr. Sule Lamido, as a founding father of the party, after noticing the ambivalence of our NWC, decided to show his genuine and sincere concerns by drawing its attention for immediate action.

“Rather than heed to his fatherly counsel, the NWC, through the National Publicity Secretary, decided to releases a disrespectful press statement against our leader.

“The Jigawa State PDP chapter and all stakeholders take exception to this not so deeply through action on our revered leader.

“Though understandably the composition and chemistry of the NWC could be excused due to its lacuna in the historical formation of the PDP, the NWC members may wish to be reminded that some elders took a lot of risks, including going to prison for them to occupy the position they are now enjoying. Inferring that Dr Sule Lamido is working for APC is a joke taken too far.

“We in Jigawa have been brought up fighting for the cause of the common man and justice.

“Struggle for this cause is in our political DNA. We shall stop at nothing in defense of our leader.

“The primary function and duty of the NWC is to serve, protect and promote the fortunes of our great party, not to offer means of livelihood.

“We urge the members of NWC to heed the counsel given by Dr Sule Lamido.”