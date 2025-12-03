PDP issues expulsion certificates to Wike, Anyanwu, 8 others

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Tuesday issued a certificate of expulsion to the minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, former National Secretary , Senator Samuel Anyanwu and eight other members recently expelled by the party.

National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja.

The Daily Times recalled that the party had unanimously expelled Wike, and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, from the party, for anti-party activities at its national convention held recently in Ibadan.

Turaki said the certificates of expulsion had been sent to affected individuals via courier services.

After a brief meeting of the party’s leadership held at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, the former acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, handed over to the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee, NWC.

The tenure of Damagum-led NWC officially ended on December 8, 2025, amidst a leadership tussle with the faction led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Damagum said the new members of the NWC have the mandate to put the PDP back together.

He said: “The beauty of it is that we were able to surmount all the obstacles that we faced and we will continue to surmount them.”

He added that it is still the party to beat as Nigerian look up to it to rescue the nation from mis- hovernance by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC

“That’s why they lose sleep about PDP. They keep putting different hurdles in our way, but God will see us through. We are positive. God is a just God; He does not support injustice,” he added.

Damagum noted that those causing the crisis in the party might get respite for a while, but assured that they will face the consequences of their actions.

Turaki applauded the outgoing NWC for their efforts and assured that he would continue to work for the progress of the PDP.

He promised that the new leadership will resist attempt by the APC to use state institutions to suppress opposition parties.