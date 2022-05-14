PDP is on path to perdition over refusal to zone – SaMBA

By Tunde Opalanaa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has came under heavy criticism for jettisoning zoning of its presidential ticket.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at its 96th meeting on Wednesday resolved to throw the ticket open following the recommendation of the Governor Samuel Ortom led Zoning Committee.

Two non- governmental organisations warned that the leadership of the PDP are on the path to perdition over their refusal to zone its presidential ticket to the southern region of the country.

The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) and Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) in a statement made available to The Daily Times in Abuja Saturday stated that the PDP violated its constitution by failing to zone its presidential ticket, even as the groups threatened court action against the party for violating its own constitution on zoning.

The groups added that the decision of PDP’s National Executive Council (NEC) not to enforce its own laws and zone the ticket to the south has clearly shown that PDP has no regards for the peoples of the southern region – particularly the South-east and South-south – despite their loyalty to the party since 1999.

The statement signed by Prince Rwang Pam Jnr, and Comrade Sani Saeed Altukry, spokespersons for SAMBA and POSN, reads, ” The decision of the National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday to abandon zoning and throw the presidential ticket open, is not only disheartening to the party faithfuls in the southern region, but also self-destructive to the party being in clear violation of the party’s constitution.

“The PDP Constitution at Chapter One, Section 7(3)(c) clearly provides as follows “…in pursuant of the principles of equity, justice, and fairness the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate Executive Committees at all levels. “The PDP constitutional provision implies that after President Muhamamdu Buhari’s eight years in office in 2023, the presidency will rotate to the South.

“It was pursuant to the above constitutional provision that the PDP at their convention made the 2019 presidential primary an all-north affair. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did likewise and thus we had a North Vs North (i.e., Atiku Vs Buhari) presidential contest in 2019.

“It is unfortunate that due to the influence of a few greedy party leaders, the PDP has violated its own constitution by throwing the presidential race open to all-comers.

“It is obvious to Nigerians that such party leaders that recklessly violate its constitution will not uphold the nation’s constitution when it comes to power, and therefore cannot be trusted with our commonwealth.

“There is no gain saying that with this decision by the PDP leadership, the party is surely on a path to perdition.”

The coalition , therefore called on all southern presidential aspirants to unite and take the party to court on this matter failing which members of SAMBA and POSN that are members of the PDP will assume the responsibility and sue the party over this flagrant violation of its own laws, DailyTimes gathered.

On the party’s decision, PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba said “after a very extensive deliberation NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the Presidential Election should now be left open. The Party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible.

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decision on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.

“NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday May 28 to Sunday May 29, 2022 in Abuja

“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organizing Committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as Chairman, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and His Excellency Barr. Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.

