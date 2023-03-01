PDP HOR-elect pledges to improve security in Taraba.

BY OKERAFOR ATHANATIUS

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives (HOR) elect in the just concluded National Assembly election for Ardo Kola, Lau and Karim Lamido Federal Constituecy of Taraba State, Hon Abdullahi Lauya has pledged to tackle the high rate of insecurity in his Constituency.

Lauya, who stated this while answering questions from newsmen Tuesday shortly after being declared winner of the election in Jalingo added that unemployment among the Youths of the area would also be tackled.

He said the road linking Lau and Karim Lamido Local Government Areas of the State which he pointed out has remained dilapidated for years will be taken care of. All he will do according to him is to lobby and partner with the Senator-elect, Shuaibu Isa Lau of the Taraba Northern District.

“I am a Legislator, I don’t offer Contracts but I will lobby within the content of my role and partner with the Senator who is my Senior in the Constituecy”, he added.

“My priority is on what to do to add value to the lives of the people who have given me this mandate, I will unify my people to earn their confidence through Town Hall meetings, focus on their immediate needs, work on how to eradicate the spate of insecurity and of course, unemployment among our youths”, he added.

“I will be transparent, work with all Religions, Tribes, ethnic groups in my Constituency to guard against religious and communal crisis among my people”, he added.

READ ALSO: APGA accused of working to subvert victory of Ogbaru…

He however, called on his other Contestants to join him work for the Constituency saying they all have good ideas and initiatives to develop the Federal Constituecy.

“My message to my other Contestants is for them to join me work for our people, they all have good ideas and initiatives”, he said.

Hon. Abdullahi Lauya also appealed to the PDP supporters in the State to come out en-masse to vote for their Gubernatorial Candidate, Col. Kefas Agbu (Rtd) and all the other PDP Candidates for March 11, gubernatorial poll.

Daily Times gathered that Hon. Abdullahi Lauya of the PDP defeated his other Contenders among whom was Hon. Kabiru Aston of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with a landslide victory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...