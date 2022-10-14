PDP has not suspended Its Presidential Campaign – Tambuwal

By Tunde Opalana

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has debunked rumors making rounds that the organization has set aside its drive for votes kick-started last week.

Governor Tambuwal told newsmen in Lagos Thursday afternoon that contrary to what is being circulated in social media and similar platforms, the campaign train “is continuing, by the grace of God on Monday in Kaduna.”

He said he “was amazed and taken aback last night when I saw on social media and on very many platforms that we’ve called off our campaign.”

“That is far from the truth. In fact, it is fake news. People are looking forward to our coming to states, capitals and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

“Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns). None of them have composed their campaign councils, not to even talk of starting. They are trying to throw spammer at our works,” the Governor, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the PDP Governors Forum said.

“They will not succeed. It is one of those shenanigans when you see a party doing well and it’s candidate is better than yours. What you begin to do is to cause mischief. It is not going to work. We’ll run our campaign, as I said before, it is going to be issue-based. We believe there are sufficient problems bedeviling our country.

“I believe in the candidature of Atiku and Okowa. I also believe that when we get there we shall do better for Nigeria; and, we hope we are able to convince Nigerians to vote for Atiku/Okowa come February 2023.”

He assured that the campaign team will replicate the kind of scenario it had in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state and where thousands of party supporters turned up for the kick off its presidential rally last week Monday.

