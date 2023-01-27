PDP has hijacked LP in Adamawa – Campaign Chair raises alarm

…says Peter Obi will loss state

By Tom Garba

Chairman of Peter Obi campaign organization in Adamawa State, Reverend Benjamin Obianyor has raised an alarm that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hijacked the party in the state.

Reverend Benjamin who is coordinating the Peter Obi Movement for Presidency (POMP) in the state said genuine party loyalists who are foot soldiers for Obi have been neglected and not regarded .

He alleged that the PDP made unrealistic promises that are not possible to be fulfilled by promising to withhold support for Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate and work for Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate.

“How is that possible? In a state like Adamawa and Atiku’s strong base with the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the strongest opposition party in the state and you will convince people that they will work for the success of LP against their own candidate.”Benjamin said

He said PDP are just deceiving the Labor Party headquarters in Abuja that they are working round the clock for Adamawa people to vote for Obi.

Benjamin accused the Labor Party Chairman, Christopher Nicholas of being a sell out, betraying the party mandate.

He said: “They have succeeded in brainwashing some party officials by making them to belief they will deliver Adamawa State in bulk for Obi at the expense of Atiku who is the bonafide son of the soil and aspiring to be the next President of the country.”

He expressed worries that the unfortunate situation bedeviling the party is as a result of poor leadership being exhibited by the chairman, Christopher Nicholas.

Reverend Benjamin revealed that the real members of the party are being sidelined and the party’s campaign structure hijacked by the PDP members to further tear the LP apart.

He accused the likes of Engr Chindar, Gen Sinebi, Prof. Anna Malgwi, Prof. Caleb as all staunch PDP men, planted and working for Fintiri against the Labour Party with the tacit support of some people from the party’s headquarters.

He also revealed that there are many people who are parading themselves as PDP’s council of elders as the main decision makers, and advisers of the Adamawa Labour Party.

This according to him is causing serious rupture within the Labour Party.

He said more so that the party’s apparatus is being controlled by PDP and the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Umar Mustapha Madawaki (Otumba) is caged out of the party’s system.

He wondered why the officials at the headquarters will just be deceived by the fallacy of working for Obi.

“These people are just interested in syphoning Obi’s money to service themselves not our party.

“The party has a gubernatorial candidate, the three senatorial zones have candidates, our House of representatives and state house of assembly are in tact why not entrust the campaign structure to these people?

“I see Obi’s failure in Adamawa if the PDP bunch of intruders are still the party’s decision makers.” Benjamin stated.

