PDP Group calls for review of FCT Senatorial election result

By Ukpono Ukpong

The PDP South East Geopolitical Zone FCT, Abuja has called for a review of the Senatorial election results alleging irregularities.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Chairman of the group, Chief Obi Nwosu, said that the people of South East are strongly behind Senator Philip Aduda’s quest to reclaim his stolen mandate.

Nwosu who claimed the FCT Snatorial election was marred by irregularities, said the group is ready to provide enough evidence to prove that most of the INEC ad-hoc staff that participated in the election were indeed sympathizers of a certain political party.

He said insisted that the said election failed to meet the INEC election guidelines and as such, the outcome should not should taken serious.

“As a people, the only party that enjoys tremendous support from the people of the South East in every national elections has been the PDP and we feel a moral obligation to state our position as regards the “End SARS bandwagon which suddenly resurfaced using labour party as a vehicle to ventilate accumulated aggression” which the present Government of APC mishandled and coupled with the confusion occasioned by the same faith ticket of the APC in the last General Elections.

“Our major concern is the political Developments in FCT where we now call home.

“As a geo-political Zone with the highest investments in the FCT, we see ourselves as major stakeholders with the indigenes who through providence has provided us the land upon which we, the Federal Government and other Nigerians have put all that is seen today in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Worried that the original inhabitants of the FCT has not been treated fairly enough and all the structures that would have made this possible which requires supper legislative initiatives have consistently been rebuffed by representatives of some zones who are yet to understand what stake shall be theirs if what Senator Aduda has been fighting to accomplish for the people of FCT becomes a reality

“Contrary to the misconstrued views of some mandate miss roads, who would think they can reap from where they have not sown, let it be known to all that the FCT administrative structures establishment bill, which distinguished Senator Philip Aduda has vowed to get the National Assembly pass into law could never have been a retirement plan for himself but a constitutional matter which requires the nod of the National Assembly to be activated and which be the game changer as well as the key to the emancipation of the people of FCT.

We hereby state categorically, that Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda has done very well in the Senate and has printed his name on the sands of time.

“In view of the above, such a man couldn’t have actually, been denied re-election given that he has serious unfinished businesses which he has to get done for the people of FCT.

READ ALSO: Cashapp founder, Bob Lee stabbed to d**th at the age

“We therefore call for a review of that Senatorial Election since we believe that a lot of things went wrong on the 25” of February 2023, We earnestly ask Senator Philip Aduda to explore all legal avenues that would answer the question, “Does a Sane society, change a result oriented leadership or representation to gamble with an un-sure alternative?” maybe, our suspicion that a lot of things went wrong on the 25th of February 2023 election would be justified by the right answer to the above question.

“The people of South East in FCT have immensely benefited from the representation of distinguished Senator Philip Aduda MFR and we Stand with him as we are sure he would harken to us and pursue the recovery of his stolen mandate in order to continue his fantastic work in FCT.” Nwosu said.