PDP Govt will make Kano leading commercial centre in Nigeria – Atiku

By Tunde Opalana

Kano city will regain its commercial status and be made a leading commercial centre in the country under the administration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised.

He assured the people of Kano State that his government will provide enabling environment for small businesses and commercial activities to thrive by making the society secured.

Atiku lamented that several thousands of businesses have closed down due to insecurity and unavailability of infrastructure such as adequate power supply and good road network, among others.

He spoke in Lamp Thursday at the campaign rally organized by the PDP presidential campaign council to canvass vote for Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The presidential candidate said “Kano has always been the centre of commerce in Nigeria. When PDP returns to power, we will make sure that Kano becomes a leading commercial centre in the country.

“We shall open the boarders. We shall also ensure that Kano State is secured so that you can do your businesses without fear.

“The people of Kano are also known for farming. So if you elect me, I will support the agricultural sector and improve on the business activities of the people. We will make agriculture a priority.

“We shall provide road infrastructure that will link Kano to all the neighbouring states. We will make sure that university lecturers are paid so that our children will continue to go to school.

“I have also pledge to set some funds aside for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment.”

The Director General of the Campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Jon. Aminu Tambuwal urged the people to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the level of hardship and agony they have put the citizenry in the almost eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Tambuwal said “reject those people (APC). Don’t be deceived by their money. It is the money they are supposed to use to provide security that they stashed. They want to use it to buy votes.

“You can see the level of in-fighting in APC. They have plans to hack the INEC server. They want to make Kano and indeed, North-West the dumping ground of their illicit money. Take their money and reject them.

National chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu in her so address at the campaign ground also castigated the APC administration.

He said “since that party came, they have not thought of anything that will benefit the poor. They always formulate laws that will suffer the people.

“Today we have hunger, insecurity, people are being killed, there is no petrol anywhere. They brought another problem, they changed the currency. We did not tell them to change the currency but they did it themselves. They have not thought how it will affect the poor. But we the PDP will come to rescue the Nigeria.”

