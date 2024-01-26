PDP Govs’ Forum celebrates Fubara, Agbu for winning at Supreme Court

By Nwachukwu Franklyn

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), led by the esteemed H.E. Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, and Governor of Bauchi State, has congratulated two of its members, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and Dr. Agbu Kefas, governors of Rivers and Taraba states respectively over their victory at the Supreme Court.

Recalled that the apex court yesterday brought to a conclusion legal fireworks against the elections of both governors in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the country by affirming upholding their elections.

The Forum, in a statement by it’s Director General, Hon. Cyril Maduabum said the judgements of the court was a resounding victory for democracy.

“The PDP-GF commends the Supreme Court’s verdict, which not only affirms and consolidates the will of the people but also serves as a vindication of the unwavering support and solidarity shown by the people of Rivers and Taraba States.

“The Forum expresses its deep appreciation to the Justices of the Supreme Court for their pivotal role in safeguarding our democracy. Their decisive judgments have upheld the fundamental principle of respecting and honoring the voice of the people, ensuring that their votes are duly recognized and upheld.

“Governor Fubara and Governor Agbu have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the welfare and progress of their respective states. This Supreme Court victory further reinforces their mandate and provides them with a renewed sense of purpose to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of their people.

“The PDP-GF celebrates these victories as a testament to the strength and resilience of the party and its commitment to the principles of democracy. It is a moment of triumph for the PDP and a clear indication of the party’s popularity and acceptance among the Nigerian populace.

“The recent Supreme Court victory in Rivers State has brought an end to the litigations surrounding the Governorship election, marking a significant milestone for the peace-loving and vibrant people of the state. This landmark decision ensures stability and certainty in governance, paving the way for continued good governance and people-oriented service under the visionary leadership of Governor Fubara.

“Governor Fubara, who has been in office for six months, has wasted no time in initiating and, in some cases, completing various people-oriented projects. These projects span across infrastructure development, housing, agriculture, women and youth empowerment, civil service employment opportunities, worker’s welfare, health service delivery, and poverty reduction measures. This demonstrates Governor Fubara’s commitment to improving the lives of the people of Rivers State and fostering inclusive development.

“The Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Fubara’s victory serves as a strong foundation for the state’s progress and sets the stage for the implementation of his transformative agenda. With a focus on addressing the needs of the people, the Governor’s initiatives aim to enhance the quality of life, boost economic growth, and create employment opportunities for the residents of Rivers State.

“The people of Rivers State are happy l by this victory, as it signifies a new era of stability, progress, and good governance. Governor Fubara’s leadership has been marked by his dedication to the welfare and well-being of the people, and this Supreme Court decision further solidifies his mandate to serve the state with integrity and diligence.

“As Rivers State embraces this new chapter, the government, in collaboration with the people, will continue to work towards the realization of their shared aspirations. The focus remains on delivering sustainable development, promoting social welfare, and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of the state.

“Also The people of Taraba State have rallied behind Governor Kefas, recognizing his development-oriented approach and his commitment to revolutionizing service delivery in the state. Governor Kefas has not only met but exceeded the expectations of the people, setting a high standard for governance and spearheading progress in various crucial areas.

“One of Governor Kefas’ notable achievements has been his focus on youth inclusion and women empowerment. By providing opportunities for the younger generation and empowering women, he has laid the foundation for a more inclusive and prosperous Taraba State. Additionally, Governor Kefas has prioritized state security and worked towards reconciliation among the diverse ethnic and cultural groups within the state. This has created a conducive environment for investment and peaceful coexistence, fostering unity and harmony among the people of Taraba State.

“The overwhelming support for Governor Kefas reflects the confidence that the people have in his leadership and his ability to deliver on his promises. With his visionary approach and dedication to the welfare of the people, Governor Kefas has set the pace for quality governance and has become a beacon of hope for the future of Taraba State.

“The PDP-GF commends both Governor Fubara and Governor Kefas for their commitment to delivering people-oriented development programs and projects in line with the party’s policy thrust, vision, and manifesto. The Forum urges them to continue their remarkable work, ensuring that the aspirations and needs of the people are met and that Taraba State continues on its path of progress and prosperity.

“With Governor Kefas at the helm, Taraba State is poised for a bright future, characterized by sustainable development, unity, and inclusive growth. The people of Taraba State stand united in their support for Governor Kefas as he leads the state towards a better tomorrow”, the statement read.