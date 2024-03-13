PDP Govs commend Muftwang leadership qualities

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), under the Chairmanship of H.E. Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (CON), the Governor of Bauchi State, has commended the leadership qualities of one of its member-Governors, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor of Plateau State, who turned turned 59 years.

Proud of Muftwang’s achievements during his short stint in office as governor of Plateau State, the Forum commended him for administering the state in line with developmental blueprints of the PDP which has been evident in projects and programmed of his government.

A statement yesterday by the Director General of the PDP Governor’s Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum said “we are proud to have him as one of the pillars in the Forum as we journey together to better the lives of Nigerians in our individual States and Nigeria in general.

“The Forum delightfully celebrates his remarkable bond with the people of Plateau State and rejoice that it was preserved with the January 12, 2024 Supreme Court victory, which consolidated the people’s popular mandate for a four (4) year term of quality service delivery.

” We proudly note his immediate inroads on assumption of office as Governor of Plateau State in projects covering education, infrastructure, security and safety provision, local government service repositioning, improved civil service an workers’ welfare, Healthcare service delivery, poverty reduction schemes, SME funding, amongst others.

“As a man of his words, the manifestation of his promises is evident in ongoing road construction and rehabilitation spanning across many Local Government Areas, urban renewal projects, as well as in youth and women empowerment.

“We pray that God will grant Gov. Mutfwang the wisdom needed to succeed in restoring peace in the State and urge the Federal Government, Plateau people and indeed, all Nigerians, to support him in his fervent quest to address external and internal forces working against the peace and security of the people of the State.”

The Forum assured Muftwang of unalloyed support at all times for him to deliver democratic dividends to the people of the state.