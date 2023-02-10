PDP Governorship Candidate, Oborevwori Redeems Pledge To Delta NUJ

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The Delta State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has redeemed the pledge to donate 6.5 KVA Generator and two giant standing Air Conditioners to the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The items were delivered Thursday 9th February, 2023, at the NUJ Press Centre by proxy, and received by the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Council.

Responding to the gesture, the Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu appreciated the kind-heartedness of the Right Honourable Speaker and Governorship Candidate of the PDP, affirming that nobody can ever dispute the fact that Oborevwori had always remained media friendly, loving and impressive when it comes to keeping to promises.

Ikeogwu acknowledged that by the already established good nature of the PDP candidate, there was no doubt he would do more in whatever capacity he finds himself after his tour of duty as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

The Chairman wished him well in his future endeavour, assuring him that journalists would continue to pray for him to succeed in whatever plans and programmes he had thought out for himself going forward.

The items were promised by the PDP Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori when he appeared on The Platform, a political pacesetter that brings political parties candidates and their strategists to discuss their plans for governance with a view to also selling their candidature to the electorate.

Meanwhile, the NUJ uses this medium to call on candidates of various political parties to take advantage of The Platform to tell Deltans what they want to do.

The NUJ also has special interest in interrogating candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly as the elections are close to call.

