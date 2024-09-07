PDP Governorship Candidate Dr. Asue Ighodalo Pays Tribute to Late Chief Anthony Anenih at graveside in Uromi

In a solemn and symbolic gesture, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, made a poignant stop at the country home of the late Chief Anthony Anenih to pay his respects.

Chief Anenih, a revered political leader and one of the founding fathers of the PDP, was celebrated for his contributions to the state’s political landscape and the nation at large. The visit coincided with the PDP’s Esan North East Local Government rally held in Uromi.

The delegation was led by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who was accompanied by Dr. Ighodalo, his running mate Barr. Osarodion Ogie, the State Chairman of the PDP Anthony Aziegbemin, and the Director General of the Asue/Ogie Campaign Organisation, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen. Together, they gathered at the grave of the late Chief Anenih to honor his memory and contributions.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, younger brother of Dr. Ighodalo, led the solemn prayers at the graveside, asking for God’s continued blessings upon Chief Anenih’s soul and for strength and comfort for his family. The gathering was a reflection of Chief Anenih’s lasting influence on the political and social fabric of Edo State and the PDP.

Governor Obaseki, speaking after the tribute, extolled Chief Anenih’s leadership and urged present and aspiring politicians to learn from his legacy of discipline, selflessness, and dedication to the service of his community, state, and party. Obaseki took the opportunity to reflect on the decision to honor Chief Anenih with a state burial, a gesture that, according to him, marked the beginning of a lasting rift with former Governor and APC stalwart, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Dr. Ighodalo, humbled by the visit, spoke of the profound impact Chief Anenih had across the state. “Everywhere I have gone,” he remarked, “people speak of the positive impact Chief Anenih had on their lives.” He expressed his gratitude to the Anenih family for welcoming him and vowed to continue protecting and promoting the legacy of Chief Anenih if elected as governor in the upcoming election on September 21st.

Ose Anenih, who received the delegation on behalf of the Anenih family, expressed deep appreciation for the visit and the honor bestowed upon their late father. In a notable declaration, Ose Anenih stated that the family and all loyal followers of Chief Anenih had adopted Dr. Asue Ighodalo as their preferred candidate for the governorship. He confidently sent a strong message to the opposition party, stating, “With all the suffering and hardship people are going through, we believe Edo people will send a clear message on September 21st—there is no vacancy for the APC in Osadebe House.”

As the September elections draw closer, this visit further solidifies Dr. Ighodalo’s standing within the PDP and positions him as a candidate committed to continuing the legacy of service exemplified by Chief Anenih.