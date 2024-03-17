PDP Governors’ Forum lauds Mbah for conceptualizing New Enugu City

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples’ Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the Chairmanship of H.E. Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (CON), the Governor of Bauchi State, has lauded Dr. Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State for his development strides, particularly in conceptualizing the New Enugu City

The Enugu State governor who just turned 52 years was commended for his pragmatic approach to purposeful leadership delivery as witnessed through the reinforcement of law and order, safety of lives and property, as well as the provision of enabling and conducive environment for ease of doing business in the state.

In a statement Sunday by the Director General of the Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, the PDP governors gave all gratitude to God for Mbah’s life, health, and wisdom in the governance of Enugu State.

“In the last nine months, it has been a midas touch in all activities of Governor Mbah in the delivery of good governance in Enugu State. Starting with the erection of an A-class Educational Infrastructure and System upgrade, Water provision, Urban Renewal/Infrastructure revamp, Trade and Investment Drive, Repackaging of the Solid Mineral Sector, Transportation, Agriculture and Agro-based Production, State-Local Government Joint Venture Project Initiatives, Improved Workers’ Welfare and Healthcare Service Delivery.

“Equally, much impact is being felt in flood and erosion control measures, road infrastructure networks linking several LGAs to promote his administration’s mega farming ventures against poverty and unemployment, skills development and empowerment programmes for youths and women aside other people-friendly initiatives.

“Perhaps the greatest game changer is the conceptualization and development of a New Enugu City.”

The Forum assured Governor Mbah of unalloyed support at all times as he oversees the affairs of Enugu State.