PDP Governors’ Forum congratulates Governors on S/ Court victories

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP-GF, under the Chairmanship of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, yesterday felicitated the governors of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Enugu, Plateau and Zamfara states – H.E. Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, CON; Pastor Umoh Eno; H E. Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON; H.E. Barr. Peter Mbah, Ph.D; H.E. Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and H.E. Dr. Dauda Lawal – on their Supreme Court victories.

The Forum said the victories are resounding affirmations of mandates of their people by the apex court.

Director General of the Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum in a statement Friday noted reassuringly that the will and votes of the greater majority in their respective states have been formally validated by the Supreme Court.

“The PDP-GF, in several meetings and statements, affirmed their strong belief in the ability of the Supreme Court to do justice. This belief has been reconfirmed by the Apex Court and we commend the Supreme Court for living up to the expectations of the Nigerian people.

“These verdicts represent a triumph of democracy, rule of law, and due process in Nigeria. It reaffirms the sanctity of the ballot as the determining factor for democratic legitimacy.

“The Forum is further strengthened to continue to be a critical voice for the enthronement of good governance and defence of the Nigerian people.

“The Forum prays for wisdom and God’s favour in the lives of the respective Governors, as the affirmation of these mandates have cleared the path for them to continue in the enormous tasks of rendering selfless and excellent services to their people and taking their states to greater heights.

“Once again, congratulations on this momentous occasion, which also ensures democratic stability in Nigeria,” the congratulatory statement read.