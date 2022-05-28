PDP goes into presidential primary amidst delegate crisis

By Tunde Opalana

Ahead of today’s presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is serious crisis threatening some state chapters of the party over lists of delegates.

Crisis in Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Rivers, Edo and Ogun states are caused by mistrust among members and stakeholders on compilation of delegates’ lists, DailyTimes gathered.

Three serving senators of the party refused to participate in the PDP governorship primaries in their respective states because of perceived irregularities in composition of delegates’ lists.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as a result of this dumped the party and joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He said the processes encouraged by the party did not create an unfettered democratic space and a level playing field for all aspirants vying for all elective offices in the state, to participate equally in the primary elections.

He described the entire process in the state as “a shambolic process driven by a procured court injunction.”

Advancing course for his grievances, Abaribe said: “To make matters worse, the use of only an imaginary 3-man Adhoc delegates to the exclusion of the party’s statutory delegates in the primary elections to elect our candidates even when INEC the nation’s electoral umpire, has unequivocally stated that no congress held in Abia State for that purpose, has no doubt put the party and her candidates in a quagmire.”

“I am therefore withdrawing from the exercise, which means that I will not be part of the PDP governorship primary election that holds in Abia State on Wednesday 25th of May, 2022 as doing so would have amounted to endorsement of an illegality that is already being challenged in the courts”.

Former Deputy President of the Senate and governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has also withdrawn from participating in the PDP governorship primary election.

On his own part, Senator Bassey Albert wrote to the party chairman in Akwa Ibom State announcing his boycott from PDP gubernatorial primary in the state.

He made his intention known in the letter dated May 24th, titled “Adherence to the court order in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/606/22 between Rt. Hon Fridsy Iwok & Others and Independent National Electoral Commission and Peoples Democratic Party Inability to participate in the Governorship Primaries of May 25th,2022 in Akwa Ibom State”

Senator Albert said he was aware that the National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, wherein, issued a statement which said that by virtue of Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022, delegates to vote in the above mentioned primaries are the three (3) AD-HOC Delegates per ward, elected at the Ward Congresses and One (1) National Delegate per Local Government, elected at the Local Government Area Congresses.

Presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim expressed deep concern on the absence of list of delegates from Ebonyi State, among the list of delegates from other states of the Federation, for the National convention of party scheduled to hold on the 28th and 29th of May, 2022 in Abuja.

In an open letter of concern issued yesterday, Friday, 27th May 2022 and addressed to Prof Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the PDP and Sen. David Mark, Chairman of the PDP Special Convention, Anyim lamented that he had gone through the list of delegates from other states and the FCT but could not find that of Ebonyi State delegates.

Also, a parallel governorship election was held in Ogun State as a result of unsettled crisis surrounding delegates’ list.

It is of grave concern that PDP will be going into today’s primary election with these crisis unresolved as this may affect chances of a few of the aspirants.

Fifteen aspirants are filling out at the Abuja National Stadium for honours out of which one will emerge the party’s standard bearer.

Activities in the last two months have reduced the real contenders in the race to not more than seven, namely; Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Nyesom Wike, Emmanuel Udom and Pius Anyim.

A major contender, Peter Obi quit the race on Thursday, three days to the primary because of alleged infractions which he said has eroded his confidence in the party.

Among the factors that may determine who picks PDP ticket early on Sunday include strength of the leading aspirants in the geopolitical zone, influence among stakeholders and monetary power.

These consideration have further narrowed down possible winners to five.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku is from the North East and may get majority of votes of delegates from states like Adamawa, Bauchi and Taraba, Yobe and Borno because of the belief that he controls the zone.

He also has the chance of taking a larger chunk of votes from the North Central where he has Saraki to contend with. Atiku has notable PDP leaders in the zone working for him while Saraki’s influence in the zone might be limited to his Kwara and the FCT.

Atiku may face a stiff challenge winning overwhelmingly in the North West because of the influence wielded by Tambuwal. The Sokoto State governor may influence decisions of delegates from Katsina, Zamfara and Kebbi. This zone with the largest number of delegates may really determine chances of aspirants.

Across the three southern zones Atiku’s influence cannot be underestimated. However, he stands better chance of winning some South West states as well as Enugu and Abia in South East.

He no doubt is the number one contender in the race.

Party’s decision to latch on the voting strength of the north may be a plus for Atiku.

Governor Nyeson Wike

Though many people did not give him chance but the Rivers State governor is a strong contender in this race.

He is very strong in his South South base where he may secure higher votes in Rivers, Edo and Cross Rivers while the presence of Governor Emmanuel in the race may deny him major votes in Akwa Ibom while Delta may be delivered to Atiku by Gov. Okowa.

Also, Wike through his alliance with governors Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu may get more votes in Enugu and Abia than any other aspirant.

Where Wike does not have the numerical strength, he is believed to have financial strength to buy his way through.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto governor who came second at the 2019 convention is strong in the North West region. He may garner more votes in Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara. He may pick votes from other states in the North East and North Central.

Tambuwal’s chances of getting sympathy votes in the southern region is in no doubt as he has supporters in the region.

Senator Bukola Saraki

A cosmopolitan politician though, the former Senate President has followers in states of the southern and northern regions.

He may not make an impactful influence over South-south delegates and has little hold on south east.

Saraki may have stumbling block in the North West and North East while he may try to eke more votes from his North Central base.

There are possibility that some aspirants may bow out of the race today as they may step down for any of the leading aspirants.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Senator David Mark has assured that arrangements have been made for a hitch free exercise today.

Addressing members of the committee of the Convention in Abuja ahead of the programme, Senator Mark assured that the exercise will be smooth and transparent.

He told members of the committee to brace up to the challenges to ensure a credible exercise, saying “you must be absolutely transparent.

He said: “If you have any interest or bias for any of the aspirants, you can excuse yourself from this assignment.”

Senator Mark maintained that the stage is set for a hitch-free programme as all logistics, materials and security have been sorted out.

He added: “We are prepared for the exercise, virtually all our delegates have arrived Abuja”.

He said the PDP has a track record of conducting peaceful congresses and conventions over the years assuring that the outcome of this convention will make the party stronger.

According to Mark, “the PDP has an array of eminently qualified persons to rule Nigeria. We carried out due diligence during our screening. I am confident that whoever emerges from the convention will reflect the wishes of our party “.

Senator Mark and his committee members also inspected the facilities at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja, venue of the convention.

