PDP faults INEC on result collation, alleges massive irregularities

By Nosa Akenzua

Arising from the results collation by INEC so far, the PDP in the state, led by Tony Aziegbemi on Sunday disclosed that there is massive irregularities from INEC results from the PDP preliminary analysis on the 2024 Edo Governorship election .

Briefing newsmen in Benin, Aziegbemi said INEC Electoral Officers appointed for the conduct of the Edo State governorship election made entries that are totally different from the actual results as uploaded on the INEC IREV, thereby unjustly inflating votes in favour of the APC and deducting votes from the PDP.

He listed Akoko-Edo, Egor and Etsako West LGAs disagreed with the Electoral umpire.

“It would interest you that in Ward 9 Akoko Edo LGA. From the 36 Poling Units results uploaded on the IREV, the total votes obtained by APC is 2,350 while 9104 was entered into the EC8B result for APC. The total votes for PDP is 1359 while 633 was entered in the EC8B.

“Also, in Ward 6 Akoko Edo LGA, where elections did not hold in Ward 6 Unit 12, 17, 15, 18, 14 and 16, results were returned for the said poling units in the ward Result sheet (EC8B).

“In Egor , a simple collation of all the votes recorded in the polling unit results uploaded on the IREV shows that the APC obtained 10,972 votes while 16,760 votes was recorded in the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer. While for the PDP, a collation of the votes from the results uploaded on the IREV is 14,485 but 14,658 was returned on the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer.

“It would interest you to note that the collation of the Egor LGA was not done at the designated LGA centre but was moved to the INEC State HQ and the PDP agent was not allowed access to be part of the exercise.

He said, Also at Etsako LGA, a simple collation of all the votes recorded in the polling unit results uploaded on the IREV shows that the APC obtained 29,858 votes while 32,107 votes was recorded in the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer. While for the PDP, a collation of the votes from the results uploaded on the IREV is 16,712 but 17,483 was returned on the EC8C declared by the LGA Returning Officer.

“The above highlighted irregularities which are very apparent are extremely scandalous and a brazen attempt to steal the mandate of the PDP and also a terrible embarrassment to the commission.

Adding that, We therefore demand the immediate re-collation and recomputation of the actual results for the various polling units in the above highlighted Local Government Areas in compliance with the INEC guidelines and regulations which mandates that votes from various units and wards be properly collated.” Aziegbemi said.