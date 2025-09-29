PDP extends deadline for nomination form submission indefinitely

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has indefinitely extended the deadline for the submission of nomination and expression of interest forms.

Debo Ologunagba, secretary of the publicity sub-committee of the national convention organising committee (NCOC), announced the extension in a statement released in Abuja.

He explained that the earlier deadline of September 26 had been set aside, and that a new date would be communicated once decided.

The screening of aspirants, initially slated for September 30, has also been postponed which according to Ologunagba, the move was to ensure smooth preparations for the exercise.

“The new dates will be communicated in due course, and aspirants are advised to take note and be guided accordingly,” he said.

The PDP national elective convention is scheduled to hold on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan.

On August 18, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) inaugurated a 110-member organising committee for the convention.

The team is chaired by Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, with Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun, and Kabiru Turaki serving as first and second deputies, while Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu, acts as secretary.

The committee is tasked with overseeing all arrangements to ensure a hitch-free event. Its members include Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT); Umar Iliya Damagum, acting PDP chairman; Taofeek Arapaja, deputy national chairman (South); Samuel Anyawu, national secretary; and Namadi Sambo, former vice-president.

Also named were governors Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Former governor Mohammed Makarfi, ex-senate president Bukola Saraki, and former Niger governor Aliyu Babangida are also members.

Earlier, on August 14, the party inaugurated a 44-member zoning committee to allocate National Working Committee positions across the six geopolitical zones.

The proposals from the zoning committee will be reviewed and approved by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC).