PDP expels Nnamani, six others from party

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and six others from the party.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at its 566th meeting Friday, approved the expulsion of Nnamani and the other members from the party for anti-party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)

Also expelled is Hon. Chris Ogbu a member of the party in Imo State.

The rest expelled members are from Ekiti State chapter of the party.

They are; Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John, (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer, (Ekiti South II).

According to Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, the expulsion takes effect from Friday, February 10, 2023.

“The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017),” said the spokesperson.

The PDP charged all members of the party across the country to remain united and focused on its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect the nation from misrule.

