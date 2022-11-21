PDP crisis: G5 Govs form Integrity Group, remain open to reconciliation

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

The resolution of the protracted crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not foreclosed as the G5 governors led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and some aggrieved leaders of the main opposition party, yesterday said they were still open to reconciliation ahead of 2023 general election.

In a meeting held at the Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi, they also announced the formation of the Integrity Group and reiterated their position that the window for reconciliation in the party still remained open.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike have been at daggers drawn over the removal of Ayu and the need for the South to produce the party’s National Chairman.

Addressing newsmen after its closed door meeting yesterday, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang said the group had not closed its door on reconciling with Atiku but that the right things must be done, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Reading a communique after the meeting, Jang said: “We have reviewed the issues in our party and we, therefore, stand on the position we took at our last meeting in Port-Hacourt and we hereby reiterate our position that the window for reconciliation in our great party, the PDP, remains open.”

Earlier, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had announced the formation of the Integrity Group saying it was the face behind the struggle within the PDP.

Makinde said: “We are here this (Sunday) morning to hold a meeting of the Integrity Group within our party, the PDP. You’ve been hearing of the G5 that is the five PDP governor’s. The G5 is all about the Integrity Group. You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle but the leaders and elders of the party that you see here are the people behind those faces.

“We are this (Sunday) morning in the South West to review the situation within our party, to review where we are and to also look at what is going to happen in the coming elections. At the end of our deliberations, you will be fully briefed on where we stand on those burning issues. On behalf of our leaders and elders in the South West, I want to welcome members of the Integrity Group.”

Those present at the meeting include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Others at the meeting were former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang and former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George.

Also present were former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke; Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Taofeek Arapaja; Senator Nasif Suleiman, Mr Nnena Ukeje, Senator S. O. Onor and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

