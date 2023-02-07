PDP Crisis: Ex-Governor Uduaghan brother, Ejele’s wife, 25 other political leaders defect to APC

By Nosa Àkeñzua

No fewer than 25 leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in three Warri local government areas of Delta State, have defected into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The weekend’s development climaxed weeks of ceaseless defection into APC by leaders of PDP in the state.

The latest defection took place at a rally held at the Warri residence of a three-time member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Daniel Reyinieju, who also dumped the main opposition party, in company of other notable bigwigs and thousands of their supporters , two weeks ago.

Among the latest defectors were a younger sibling of the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Vincent Uduaghan, who is the immediate past Commissioner for Transport in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also in the list is a former aspirant into the state’s House of Assembly on the platform of the party in Warri South 2 and an estranged wife of the Senatorial Candidate of the PDP in Delta South in the forthcoming general elections, Mr. Michael Diden, alias Ejele, Emuobo Bazunu.

Other leaders of the PDP who moved into APC with thousands of their supporters include a former member of the state’s House Assembly, Hon. Otimieyin Orugbo; former Secretary to the Local Government (SLG), Warri South LGA, Hon. Eugene Ebisin and two former Councillors in tbe council area, Hon. Kingsley Tenuma and Austin Tietie.

In the roll call of the defectors are the state’s Assembly Candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Warri South, Bar. Atie Jemide; former Financial Secretary of PDP in Warri North LGA, Hon. Sunny Jeye and a former Councillor in Warri South LGA, Hon. Romeo Ogedegbe.

The defecting PDP leaders from Warri North LGA are : Paul Ometie, Collins Newuwumi, Oguofor Benson, Debi Asifor, Emma Ejewimo, Friday Agborin, Mogbeyi Iteren, Lawrence

Temi, Elijah Mene, Henry Olley and Taiye Okorode.

The ceremony was witnessed by leaders of APC led by the Deputy President of the Senate and Governorship Candidate of the party in the state, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the state’s party Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie.

Other APC leaders who were on hand to welcome the defectors into the party were a former Member of the Board of Trustee of PDP, Hon. Judith Enamuotor; three-time member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Mercy Alumona-Isei, a former member of the state’s assembly, Dr. Timi Tonye; former Executive Director, Project, (EDP) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Tuoyo Omatsuli, a former Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa, Mr. Michael Akpobire, former Chairman of Ethiope East LGA, Mrs. Faith Majemite and Senatorial Candidate of the party in Delta South, Mr. Joel Onowakpo-Thomas.

The defectors narrated various tales of woes, which compelled them to dump PDP and promised to deliver APC in the February 25th and March 11th general elections in order to end the lack-lustre reign of the opposition party in the state.

In their speeches, Omo-Agege and Sobotie assured them of fair treatment and equal right with those they met in APC. Sobotie charged them to work vigorously to ensure the party emerged victorious in the election.

An elated Omo-Agege said the coast was clear that the PDP would lose the forthcoming elections in the state.

Omo-Agege seized the opportunity to roll out his manifesto as contained in his Edge Agenda and assured them that as governor, he would restore the state on the path of sustainable growth, peace and development in all facets of life

