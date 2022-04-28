PDP: Consensus candidate invalid, says Anakwenze

*Says he is on a mission to rescue Nigeria

A presidential aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze says the idea of consensus candidate by his party is invalid.

He stated this while addressing journalists on Wednesday after meeting with the National Working Committee of the party at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Anakwenze argued that “In the north, the concensus candidate they are talking about makes no sense because it is not their turn.,”

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the north will be finishing his two terms soon which means the north has also served out their tenure and so the argument for a northern consensus for the PDP does not hold water,”

The PDP presidential aspirant stated that the presidential aspirants from the south east have met and agreed to work together for now.

He added that as the date for the presidential primaries is drawing closer, the aspirants from the south east may decide to settle for a consensus candidate, but for now, he is focused on clinching the party’s ticket.

Anakwenze added his Presidential ambition is geared towards serving the people of Nigeria.

“We have abundant natural resources in Nigeria, as such, there is no need for us to be a consuming nation. We will rally round our resources and utilize it for the economic and social development of our people,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...