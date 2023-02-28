PDP chieftains trade blames over Labour Party’s win In Delta

By Nosa Àkeñzua

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) former House of Assembly aspirant in Aniocha South Delta state, Hon James Onwordi Endurance popularly known as Ibori Ubulu, has blamed the PDP House of Assembly candidate in Aniocha South, Issac Anwuzia, and Director-General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency Joan Onyemaechi over PDP failure to defeat Labour Party in Aniocha South.

Onwordi in Ogwashi-Uku said the leadership style of Anwuzia and Onyemaechi in Aniocha South made people to vote against PDP.

He noted that the people do not need the duo to deliver the governorship candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori come March 11 as he is genuinely loved by the people based on his street credibility and competency.

“We lost the presidential election to Labour Party because we have PDP leaders that are tyrants before the people.

“The likes of Issac Anwuzia and Joan Onyemaechi are the reason PDP didn’t win in Aniocha South.

“The Labour Party supporters do not like the leadership of the PDP leaders because they are not friends to the people rather they see themselves as above the masses.

“I do not see Anwuzia winning the House of Assembly election because he has been unfair to the people of Aniocha South.

“He is not connected to the people as he has offended us by playing God.

“You can’t continue to treat the people like slaves and you want them to support you during election,” he said.

