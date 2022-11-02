PDP chairman dies after peace meeting in Zmfara

The death has been reported of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Zamfara State, Dr. Ahmed Sani Kaura.

Naija News understands the politician died on Wednesday shortly after taking part in a peace meeting organized by the Nigeria Council of Ulamah, Zamfara state chapter.

The event was organized to discuss how to promote peace and curb political thuggery in the state.

Speaking on the sad development, the PDP secretary in the state, Faruku Ahmed Gusau, disclosed that Kaura became ill shortly after delivering his speech at the event.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

The late PDP chieftain who died at the age of 62, is survived by two wives and six children, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

PDP Wants Sack Of APC National Chairman

Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has filed a fresh suit against the All Progressives Congress (APC), asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to sack the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Abdullahi Adamu.

In the fresh suit, Naija News reports that PDP accused the ruling party of illegality in the process that produced the party’s national officers and candidates.

The suit filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, on PDP’S behalf, demanded that all candidates produced by APC for the 2023 general elections be disqualified from the race, having been allegedly produced in breach and gross violation of the 1999 Constitution and Electoral Act 2022.

It is predicated on a judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on September 30, 2022, which declared as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional all actions and activities of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the Chairman of the Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC.

On Wednesday, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, assigned the new suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1864/2022, to Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo for determination.

