PDP BoT dismisses forgery claim, says Anyanwu lied

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has backed the National Working Committee (NWC) in declaring that the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, lied in his allegation of signature forgery against the party.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the BoT dismissed Anyanwu’s claims as “unfounded and misleading.” The senator had alleged that his signature was forged on correspondence sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concerning the party’s forthcoming 2025 Elective National Convention.

BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, said: “The gravity of this allegation and its capacity to mislead party members and the general public necessitate a clear and factual clarification.”

Clarifying the issue, the BoT stated: “It is on record that the said INEC notification letter was jointly signed by the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary, on 25th August 2025, during the 102nd meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP.”

“The signing took place in the presence of critical organs and stakeholders of the party, including members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees, and other NEC members who witnessed the process.”

The BoT added that Senator Anyanwu was later inaugurated as Secretary of the Contact and Mobilisation Sub-Committee for the 2025 National Convention and co-signed official communications alongside the Sub-Committee Chairman, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

“Furthermore, Senator Anyanwu, in his capacity as Sub-Committee Secretary, personally signed and transmitted a letter seeking financial approval for the inaugural meeting of the sub-committee,” the BoT said, noting that these correspondences are in the custody of the party and relevant convention committees.

“In view of these incontrovertible facts, the BoT finds Senator Anyanwu’s claim of forgery to be baseless, misleading, and to say the least, reprehensible,” it stated.

The BoT said such allegations could only be seen as “a deliberate attempt to cast aspersions on the integrity of the party’s leadership and processes, and to misinform security agencies and the general public.”

Reaffirming unity within the party, the BoT said the PDP “remains cohesive, resolute, and unwavering in its commitment to democratic values, transparency, and internal harmony.”

It assured that the forthcoming 2025 Elective National Convention, scheduled for 15–16 November in Ibadan, Oyo State, would be “a credible and unifying exercise reflective of the PDP’s long-standing tradition of internal democracy.”

“The BoT therefore calls on all members, stakeholders, and supporters of the party to disregard the unfounded claims by Senator Anyanwu and remain steadfast in their support for the leadership of our great party,” the statement concluded.