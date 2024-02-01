PDP appoints Hon. Amina Divine Arong as National Woman Leader

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a prominent party women mobilizer, Hon. Amina Divine Arong from Cross River State, as the party’s new National Woman Leader.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary said this Thursday in a statement.

“Hon. Arong, who holds a Diploma in Banking and Finance and B.Sc. in Accounting is to serve out the term of the late National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

“The new National Woman Leader brings on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as experience, competence and vigour in mobilizing women for the Party at both the State and National Levels.

“The PDP notes with satisfaction Hon. Arong long standing commitment to the growth of the Party particularly her leading roles in the mobilization of several Party Women and Youth groups at various levels as well as in the conduct of Party Primaries and Congresses in several parts of the country.

“The PDP congratulates and tasks the new National Woman Leader to deploy her capacity and experience in working with other members of the National Working Committee for the continuing stability, growth and success of our great Party.

Around replaces the late Prof. Stella Effanga – Attorney who died late last year after a brief illness.